By Sola Ogundipe

Towards promoting citizen participation in the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, BHCPF, in Lagos State, the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development, LISDEL, has called for finalisation and validation of the Lagos State Citizen-led BHCPF Accountability Framework.

Making the call in Lagos, the Lagos State Coordinator for LISDEL, Deborah Olarewaju, said the development of an implementation plan for the Framework and tracking tools was desirable now more than in the past.

Olarewaju, who spoke during an orientation programme on the operationalisation of the BHCPF in Lagos State, also argued for measures to facilitate overall tracking of

At the programme, organised by LISDEL in collaboration with Save the Children International, SCI, in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Health, LSMOH, for the BHCPF State Oversight Committee, the State Emergency Medical Treatment Committee, SEMTC, and the LSMOH, she gave details of the BHCPF Accountability Framework Roadmap.

Among other recommendations, Olarewaju called for provision of evidences and learnings to strengthen BHCPF implementation in the state, where necessary; the need to conduct advocacies based on evidence, as well as documentation and dissemination of the learnings.

Calling on civil society organizations, representatives of international organizations, and other stakeholders in the BHCPF space to live up to their responsibilities and checkmate governments so as to ensure proper implementation of the BHCPF, Olarewaju remarked: “The CSO is the checkmating organ for the government. If everything the government does, there’s nobody to make it accountable, there will be no advancement to achieve the greater good for the human race. If Lagos State is able to access the Fund, the average man will have access to free health care and the basic health care provisons,” she noted.

A health economist and Technical Adviser to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olamide Okulaja, argued that one of the benefits of the BHCPF, was that it would enable the average man have access to basic healthcare provisions, while helping the state to improve tax collection.

His words, “There are lots of social amenities that government provides for the people, and through these social amenities, they can effectively find ways of improving tax collection. In health, it is the access the health facilities. “If you want to access healthcare, one of the implications may be – have you paid your tax? Can you show your tax card to show you have contributed in the area of taxation?

These are some of the ways that the BHCPF will operate for the good of the general populace,” Okulaja stated.

The overall objectives of the BHCPF are to ensure the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) to all Nigerians and strengthen the Primary Health Care (PHC) system, based on the National Health Act (NHA) 2014.

She said, Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi commended LISDEL for its work on BHCPF which according to him would help to enhance access to health for everyone in the state and provide quality health services, especially to the poor and vulnerable.

In his remarks, the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, commended LISDEL for its achievements on the BHCPF in the state.

“We want to thank LISDELfor what they are doing on BHCPF in which they brought the Secretary of the Ministerial State Oversight Committee on BHCPF to Lagos for our first SOC/State Emergency Medical Treatment Committee meeting which gave birth to these subsequent meetings of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) and the Health Financing Unit.”

Commencement of the BHCPF programme in Lagos seeks to increase overall financing to the health sector through the strengthening of the Primary Health Care System through provision of universal health coverage for all Lagosians.

The programme aims at greater improvement in the health care provision and delivery in the primary health centres and health facilities across the state.

RELATED NEWS