From left: PDG, Alex Irotumeh; PAL, Dr. Bassey Edem; CAL PID, H.O.B. Lawal; Lion Omolola Dada; IPIP Douglas Alexander, LCIF Chairperson; PAL Dame Princess Adetope Tychus, Chairperson, Planning Committee; PDG, Princess Obo Edet, MD404 Council Chairperson; Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, District 404a1 District Governor and LCIF PAL, Laitan Onalaja during during a visit to the newly commissioned Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute in LUTH, by Douglas Alexander and members of the Lions Club .

By Gabriel Olawale

Chairperson of Lions Clubs International Foundation, Douglas Alexander, has disclosed that in line with the club’s commitment towards providing humanitarian services across the globe, a sum of $1.5 million grants were disbursed to Nigeria Lions Club in executing their humanitarian projects.

Speaking in Lagos during a courtesy visit to the newly commissioned Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute in LUTH, Alexander who is the Immediate Past President of Lions Club International, said as a nongovernmental service organisation, they will continue to support Nigeria in combating river blindness, diabetes, cancer, hunger, youth delinquency, and environmental degradation, among others.

He said LCIF has recently completed the Campaign 100 Fund Riasing for which a total of over $320 million was raised for the empowerment of Lions service worldwide.

“In the last one year alone, the LCIF had disbursed over $1.5 million in grants to assist the Lions Club Nigeria in executing its humanitarian projects. We, therefore, encourage the Nigerian Lions and their partners to continue joining hands with the rest of the world,” he said.

On his part, DG 404A1, Lion Ano Anyanwu, said the new Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute in LUTH is a 32-bed dialysis centre and institute which happened to be the biggest dialysis centre and institute in the whole of West Africa.

He disclosed that the project, which was made possible with the support of the late Isaac Dada’s family and friends with the support of LCIF cost over N260 million.

He stated that the late Isaac Dada, who was the Governor of Lions Clubs in 2017, had a plan to build a dialysis and renal centre, which his death prevented him from completing, but his family came to his aid, and we thank Mrs. Omolola Dada for insisting that the dream that her late husband conceived be realised.

The Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Professor Chris Bode while appreciating the Lions Club and the family of the late Isaac Dada and friends, said the centre continued to draw attention to the hospital positively.

Bode said that “shortly after the completion of the centre, a Japanese company came to inspect the facility and gave the centre 15 new dialysis machines. Boosted, I invited the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos to come and see what good Lions Club has done, and shortly after the visit, the University of Lagos announced a billion naira grant to erect a renal institute in this facility, and the work is still ongoing as I speak.

“The Lagos State government has just approached us that as part of Eko Ilereloro project, this facility will be used for thousands of needy patients who will require renal dialysis. Therefore, they will pay upfront to ensure that Lagosians benefit. All these are made possible through the support of Lions Club and the family of the late Isaac Dada among other good-hearted Nigerians, and we are very grateful.”

RELATED NEWS