By Prisca Sam-Duru

In line with the goal of Lionism which is to serve the community, nation and entire world, as well as positively impact people’s life, the Lions Clubs International, will be executing 22 projects worth 30 million naira before the end of 2023.

The project covers areas of vision, paediatric cancer, diabetics, youth empowerment, hunger relief and donations to Lagos State owned schools for the speech, sight and hearing impaired; autistic children and Viva L’amour Time Out with Widows.

The President (2022-2023) of the Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club, Lion (Dame) Judith Yewande Akapo, unveiled the projects during her presentation and fundraising ceremony held last Sunday in Lagos.

Lion Akapo, further explained that under her tenure, the Club will be conducting free eye screening, treatment, donation of free eye glasses and eye surgery. In the area of paediatric cancer, the Club will be dealing with support advocacy, treatment and surgery for four children with diagnosed cancer. A total of three thousand school pupils and five thousand adults are also billed to benefit from screening and treatment of diabetics. The youth empowerment project she hinted, will cover the area of career talk for over three thousand youth. Afterwards, four thousand youth will be empowered with equipment, tools for career and skill development to aid self sufficiency and reliance. Furthermore, the Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club, under her tenure, plans to continue with its commitment towards a safer environment. In line with that, Lion Akapo stated that they will continue with the preservation and beautification of schools, public places as well as Police College, Ikeja, while the Hunger Relief project will see the Club, providing food and foods stuff to the hungry six times during her tenure. Areas to be covered are Agege, Ikeja and Maryland.

“Also, food stuffs and drugs will be donated to the Lepers Colony in Lagos”, she added.

“My legacy project is to partner with the Paediatric Cardiology Department at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, (LASUTH), where we have analysed the needs and we will be donating medical equipment including but limited to an ultra-sound scanning machine, paediatric probe, medication, intervention and surgery for four paediatric cardiac patients”, she disclosed.

Lion Akapo however, called for financial support and contributions from organisations and well- meaning Nigerians towards achieving the set humanitarian projects.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, commended the International Association of Lions Clubs through Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club for her numerous interventions worldwide especially in terms of giving succour to the vulnerable and particularly the less privileged in various communities. According to him, “It is noteworthy that millions of Nigerians had benefited tremendously from the Club’s numerous projects and I must say that I fell in love with one of your slogans that says, “Where there’s a need, there’s always a Lion”.

Sen Ashafa appealed to Club members and entire Nigerians to extend maximum cooperation and financial support to the new president and the Club, stressing that, “ Her success shall be your collective success and the realisation of the dreams she has for the Club means building on the legacies of the Club’s past heroes”.

While congratulating Lion Akapo for emerging as the President of Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club, the District Governor, Lion Aare Lekan Owolabi, charged her to “focus on Lions International Core Service Areas; Vision, Diabetics, Paediatric Cancer, Hunger and Environment”.

Since this year’s theme is ‘Service Redefined…For A Greater Impact’, Lion Owolabi advised the new president and her members to continue to redefine Service to improve the impact in their immediate environment and also create values for members.