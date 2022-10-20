The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently call Ebonyi state government to order over the arrest of a two-term former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Linus Okorie, in the state.

The group also called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to caution the Ebonyi state commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba.

Okorie was reportedly abducted last weekend, tortured and then later handed over to the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force, Ebonyi State Command.

Reacting to the development through a statement released Thursday in Abuja, by the AEISCID President, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, they condemned “the gestapo style in which Okorie was violently abducted, severely tortured and then later handed over to the police.”

The group said it was privy to mainstream and social media reports on the incident including the tensions generated by protests from youths and women groups in Onicha-Igboeze and Ugwulangwu communities and of course, the Ebonyi Police Command’s press statement.

“We, as a foremost governance and accountability platform in Ebonyi, is worried that like we have always alarmed, the current administration want to plunge our beloved state into an emergency rule through the use of phony security network, an illegally armed body which had been ordered never to participate in any activities of the 2023 general elections.

“They have not only lost their popularity among the Ebonyi electorate a long time ago, they are now very determined to crush and grind anyone they perceive as a threat to their dangerous ambitions.

“Knowing that the APC candidates in Ebonyi are widely unacceptable having been imposed, these schemers seem very desperate to foist them on Ebonyians through the instrumentality of the guns and large-scale violence using an ignoble militia.

“Otherwise, how can the world explain the downright dehumanization of Okorie simply because he habours an ambition to vie for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat in 2023 under the platform of the Labour Party?

“Why are they afraid of facing the electorate in his Ebonyi South Senatorial zone especially when they claim to have done marvelously well for the people as an incumbent?

“AEISCID as a group is even more troubled that State institutions are aiding these ugly and undemocratic conducts.

“Saner minds had expected that the Nigerian Police, Ebonyi State Command should have been more professional rather than act a dangerous script handed over it by the agents of Ebonyi State government.”

While demanding immediate release of Okorie, the statement said: “Assuming without conceding that Hon. Okorie was indeed arrested by Ebubeagu as claimed by the Police who by it’s press release on the dastardly incident acted like the official spokesmen of the militia group, why did it take them almost 24 hours to hand their victim over to the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force?

“The Ebonyi Police Command had curiously labelled many spurious allegations such as but not limited to; illicit drug deals, publication of false information, among others against Okorie in it’s Press release.

“Why then were those allegations dropped in the charge sheet they used to charge Okorie to Court?

“But for acting an anti-democratic script, how could the Police have charged Okorie before a Magistrate Court which has no proper jurisdiction?

“These all point to the compromises of the Ebonyi Police Command, the judicial lackeys and indeed, the desperate foot-soldiers in government.”

The Ebonyi group, however, demanded “immediate sack of the Ebonyi State’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba by the Inspector General of Police.

“This body further demands the unconditional release of Okorie who has been immensely traumatized by this very sad incident.

“And for Governor Umahi, AEISCID urges President Buhari to call him and his APC to order before they totally derail our maturing democracy with their desperate and dangerous ambitions.”