By Nwafor Sunday

Construction giant Julius Berger, has shut down operations over security threats in Abuja.

This is coming two days after Jabi Lake Mall did same.

Despite the fact that Police had dismissed reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was saturated with explosive bombs, two organizations have stopped operations in Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the report was fake and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”.

Julius Berger in a statement made available to the press on Saturday, advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend, noting that temporary relocation to other sites may be considered.

Read the dtatement in full: “In response to the ongoing security concern within the FCT and Central Abuja.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet.

This advice is applicable from, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend.

“Your safety is our primary concern.”

