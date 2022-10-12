.

OWERRI—Ndegwu community in Owerri West LGA of Imo State was Monday thrown into mourning as two of their sons were struck by lightning that also injured four others during heavy rainfall.

The victims, Mr Emeka Gerald Mbah, a 39-year-old from Umuejekaubi Umuahum Ndegwu, and his friend, Mr Chigbomkpa Ernest Odionyenma, 36-year-old from Umuadi Umuogwuta in Ndegwu community, died instantly after being struck by the lightning.

Mr Stanley Opara, an eyewitness, told newsmen that the deceased were both married with kids and until their demise were members of the Assemblies of God Church at Ndegwu.

He said the two victims and four others were hired to work as labourers at a building site in Umuogwuta village in Ndegwu when the lightning flashed and distant thunder rolled.

He explained that those who survived were thrown away into the building’s foundation and were seriously injured.

“It was like an electric spark and a heavy thunderstorm that shook the entire community. People were screaming in front of the site and when we rushed out we saw two figures lying down,” he said.

While the sad event had continued to raise concerns, especially the circumstances surrounding the death of the two persons and the injured ones, Mr Kelechi Iwuagwu who spoke to our correspondent said: “We are shocked till now and we cannot comprehend the mystery of the lightning strike. We know from the way they were killed that it was not ordinary and for those who survived they must thank God for their lives.”

