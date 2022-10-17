Vice Chancellor Elizade University, Prof Olukayode Amund

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, is billed to deliver the combined convocation lecture of the Elizade University, llara- Mokin, in Ondo state.

This is coming as 42 of the 489 graduating students of the institution for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 bagged first class division.

Addressing newsmen ahead of the lecture slated for Thursday, October, 20, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Olukayode Amund, said that the lecture is entitled” Africa Renaissance: Key for New Global Leadership Paradigm”.

Giving the breakdown of the graduating students, Prof Amund, said that the 489 students represented an increase of 16 percent over the number presented at the last convocation ceremonies.

Amund said that 205 student bagged second class upper, 199, second class lower while 39 had third class division and would be awarded on October 21, at the institutions event centre.

” It is noteworthy that the Faculty of Law produced its first set of graduating students in the 2020/2021 session and they had completed their bar examinations while the second set of 65 students would be resuming at the Law School shortly.

“The Faculty of Engineering has also continued to lead, having produced 14 out of the total of 42 First Class graduands being presented at this ceremony, representing 33.3% of the total.

On Infrastructural development, the Vice Chancellor, said that ” the Founder, Sir (Chief) Dr. Ade.Ojo has continued to single-handedly fund physical infrastructural development.

” At the beginning of the 2021/2022 Academic Session, a new ultra-modern 400 – bed capacity male hostel built at a cost of N1.2 billion was made available for occupation.

“Similarly, the new Faculty of Engineering Complex built at a cost of N1.0 billion became operational. Work has also started on the 1,054-bed capacity female hostel with a contract sum of N3.2 billion.

“Other physical structures like the University Auditorium and the Central Library are in the pipeline.

” With the quality of buildings delivered, Elizade University prides itself as a model University of the pedigree of what is obtainable in European Countries, the United States of America, Canada and Australia. Accreditation and Re-accreditation of Academic Programmes.

“Since the inception of the University, all our academic programmes had received full accreditation of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the professional bodies.

All programmes presented for re-accreditation in December 2021 received full accreditation. These include Tourism and Hospitality Management, Performing Arts, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Economics and Mass Communication.

” Similarly, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) visited the University for the purpose of accrediting programmes in Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and with all the programmes receiving full accreditation.

” The University is working assiduously towards NUC re-accreditation of nine programmes in the Faculty of Engineering and the Social Sciences in December 2022.

“In addition, the Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science programmes are being prepared for accreditation by NUC and the professional bodies.Introduction of new Academic Programmes.

” In order to ensure steady and sustained growth of the University, the Senate and the Governing Council had found it expedient to introduce new academic programmes.

“Applications had been sent to the National Universities Commission with respect to new programmes in Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Human Anatomy and Physiology, while the University is fully prepared for Resource Verification by NUC and the relevant professional bodies before the year ends.

Speaking on research and development, the Vice Chancellor, said that “Faculty members are encouraged to carry out applied research to support the entrepreneurial drive of the University and to publish in reputable research outlets that would promote visibility and ranking profile of the University on the global landscape.

” Notable Research Grants had also been won by faculty members. A grant for an on-going research on “Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) was awarded to Dr. (Mrs.) Omotola Dada of Biological Sciences by UK-Aid and four other European bodies and undertaken in conjunction with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Pretoria, South Africa.

“The research, titled, “Biodegradable Mulch (BDM) Films with customized biodegradation Rates in Natural Soil Conditions” has attracted over 1 million pounds sterling.

” The first phase of the research component, based in Nigeria, and funded with 31,000 GB pounds has been successfully executed.

“The second phase, attracting another 29,000 GB Pounds is on-going with greater expectation for success.Scientists at Elizade University, in collaboration with their colleagues at the University of Lagos, were recently awarded a TETFUND Research Grant worth 39.442 million naira.

“The research title is: Exploration of Marine Bacterial Community Genomics in Nigerian Coastal Waters for prospective Novel Drugs and Biopharmaceutics.

“It is the hope of the researchers to exploit the new chemistry evolving in the deep sea to address the challenges posed by existing and emerging bacterial and viral diseases confronting mankind.

Prof Amund added that the institution ” has initiated a 5 – Year Strategic Plan. This is to lunch the University into the orbit of development. We are working hard to make the University autopilot.