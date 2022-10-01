By Efosa Taiwo

Robert Lewandowski was the hero once again for Barcelona as they fought to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca.

The game started with Barca pulling weights to break the deadlock, and did eventually when Lewandowski curled in a fine shot into the bottom corner of the net in the 20th minute.

Barca then tried to kill off the game but could not find that second-goal cushion as Mallorca were defensively solid.

The host tried, on multiple occasions, to draw level but Marc Andre Ter Stegen continued his excllent form between the sticks for Barca as he denied their attempts to ensure Barca pick up maximum points and stay top of the league for at least, the night till Real Madrid play Osasuna on Sunday night.

RELATED NEWS