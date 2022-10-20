By Emma Una, CALABAR

NIGERIANS have been urged to shift loyalty from political parties to personalities in voting for candidates in the 2023 general election if the country must get it right politically and make progress

Professor Uduak Usen Effiong, the Bishop of African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church stated this in Calabar while speaking at the 2022 -23 Annual : Episcopal Conference of the church

He said the country is sick, and this sickness manifests in nine fronts: education, economy, health, Infrastructure, utility, manufacturing, political and family sectors.

“These are nine major areas of our sicknesses and I am bothered to say that is F in nine places. Why I highlight this is because we have come to a point in this country where we must be holistic in our thinking process and not be narrow minded by assessing our candidates based on capacity, competence a

“The church must provide leadership at this critical time of our lives as a nation be being in front to lead and sensitize the people to their civic responsibility to interrogate the status quo the same way Martin Luther did in 1517 that gave rise to reformation and of course the world became better for it”

Prof Effiong said the candidates of the political parties are all Nigerians irrespective of religious leaning and should all be given an opportunityI cannot say this candidate or that candidate, this party or that party is the right one or the wrong one. We have come to a point where we have to be person based rather than party focused. if you look at most of the parties, the candidates have belonged to more than one party and this is because we have a Constitution that is defective. A Construction that allows for a whole lot of manipulation of the citizens.

2023 election offers Nigerians another opportunity to give light to the country, hope for survival, hope for progress and focus should be on interrogating the candidates in each of the political parties beginning from the local government to the presidency. We should interrogate them on all the

Speaking on the theme for this year’s Conference is of the church , Prof Effiong said , “Sharing Our Faith” is the theme and it focuses on evangelism witnessing of the gospel. I

“This has whole lot of benefits for the church, the nation, families. Imagine what it will look like if all of us in this country served God and our lives anchored on Agape love, forgiveness, kindness and caring for one another which are indices of a Christian life, this our country will be a be

He said engaging itself by going out with the gospel to share the faith and make all men his disciples as commanded by Je us Basically, what the theme is asking the church to do this year is to fortify our members through teachings, sermons, Bible study and also identify the targets and who are these targets?

The broken people, broken families, broken lives, and broken nation- Nigeria because the system is broken, youths are broken leading them to engage in all kinds of vices and crime because they have lost bearing and if the would believe the scriptures they can be saved and receive healing for their lives.

Imagine what it would be like having righteous people ruling this country. Our roads will be fixed, economy will be fixed, our utilities will be better, our health, educational sectors will function better. So, if you see your neighbour in brokenness he needs the gospel, the benefits are much.

Muslim Muslim ticket is all about the political dynamics of this country. It is all about the political blocs juxtaposing for power and relevance. In research, if you want to get a meaningful result, you need a critical distribution of the population by going into cluster sampling to ensure that the different groups are represented so that the result of the research will be a true representation of the population.

In Nigeria you have a north-south distribution in the population so the political parties must ensure they do a proper cluster sampling through the national, state and local government and project the results and then know the true representation of of the population of each zone for the result to be valid.

“If what the political class offers is good or bad for the country ,it is left for the people of Nigeria to decide. As a Bishop and an academic, I believe in the freedom of choice. Nigerians should look at the characters capacity and competence of each candidate and the one that scores high should be elected through an informed decision.

“There should be no worry if their votes would count because with B-VAS, the votes stand a chance of counting and that could give rise to a government of many colours. A president from party A, Senate President from party B, Speaker from party C and governors from a portpori of other political parties and all these people will learn to work together because no one party may have absolute majority.