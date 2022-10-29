.

By Emma Una, CALABAR

NIGERIANS have been urged to shift loyalty from political parties to personalities in voting for candidates in the 2023 general election if the country must get it right politically and make progress

Professor Uduak Usen, the Bishop of African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church stated this in Calabar while speaking at the 2022 -23 Annual : Episcopal Conference of the church

He said the country is sick, and the sickness manifests in nine fronts: education, economy, healthcare, Infrastructure, utility, manufacturing, political and family sectors.

“These are nine major areas of our sicknesses and I am bothered to say that it is in nine places. Why I highlight this is because we have come to a point in this country where we must be holistic in our thinking process and not be narrow minded by assessing our candidates based on capacity, competence.

“The church must provide leadership at this critical time of our lives as a nation. be in front to lead and sensitize the people to their civic responsibility, to interrogate the statusquo the same way Martin Luther did in 1517 that gave rise to reformation and of course the world became better for it”

Prof Effiong said the candidates of the political parties are all Nigerians irrespective of religious leaning and should all be given an opportunity. We have come to a point where we have to consider the personalities and not the parties. Almost all the candidates have been in different parties. Our constitution is defective and allows manipulation of the citizens. 2023 election offers Nigerians another opportunity to give light to the country, hope for survival. Focus should be on interrogating the candidates in each of the political parties, beginning from the local government to the presidency.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s Conference of the church , Prof Effiong said , “Sharing Our Faith” is the theme and it focuses on evangelism and witnessing of the gospel.

“This has a whole lot of benefits for the church, the nation, and families. Imagine what it will look like if all of us in this country served God and our lives anchored on Agape love, forgiveness, kindness and caring for one another which are indices of Christian life.

