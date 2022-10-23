By Efosa Taiwo

Leicester City moved out of the relegation to 16th place with a 4-0 thumping of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for the Foxes a 22-yard strike beat Jose Sa to put Wolves on the back foot.

Despite having nine shots in the opening 17 minutes, the hosts went two goals behind when Harvey Barnes linked up with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to grab the second for Leicester.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy completed the rout as they claimed their first home victory in the league this season after five successive defeats.

The Foxes have now climbed to 16th on the log, two points away from the relegation zone.

