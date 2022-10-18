.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state has directed students of the school to return to the hall of residence tomorrow, Wednesday.

This is in preparation for the commencement of lectures on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

In a statement issued by the school Registrar, Mrs Margaret Omosule, on Tuesday, disclosed the decision was reached after a special meeting of the University council held inside the campus.

It reads”, The students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, have been directed to return to Halls of Residence on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, while full academic activities will commence on Thursday, 20th October 2022 for the continuation of the 2021/2022 session.

“The decision was taken at a Special meeting of the University Senate, which was held in Oduduwa Hall on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

“On behalf of the Council and Senate of the University, we wish our students an uninterrupted academic session and a safe trip from their respective locations”.