.

By David Odama, LAFIA

NASARAWA State Command of the Nigeria Police Saturday confirmed the arrest of a Lecturer with the Federal University, Lafia, Dr Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, and his Daughter, Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai for allegedly brutalizing an a20years student in Lafia,.Nasarawa state capital.

The Command in a statement issued and made available to Journalists Saturday said that Dr Ayokhai, an Associate professor in the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia has been arrested in the sequel to the viral tweet of assault on a female teenager in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case the alleged case of assault against the lecturer and apprehended the suspects.

“It is gratifying to state that, two suspects namely: Dr. Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, an associate professor with the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia and one Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle belonging to Dr Fred which was used in conveying the victim to a location along Kwandere road, Lafia where she was assaulted has been recovered”

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai and the victim had a misunderstanding over a man named IG. The victim accused Emmanuela of snatching her supposed boyfriend and assaulting her. In retaliation, Emmanuela mobilized her family, went after the victim, and got her assaulted as well”

DSP Nansel explained that the Commissioner of Police, AIG Adesina Soyemi has ordered an intensive manhunt for other fleeing suspects and further directed that, those arrested be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation at the State Criminal Department, Lafia

It would be recalled that Dr, Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, has been seen in a viral video on social media attacking a 20-year-old student of the Federal University Lafia in Nasarawa state.

In a series of viral videos captured in Lafia, Ayokhai, who is an associate professor and lecturer with FULafia in the depart of History and International Relations was caught on camera with his children assaulting and stripping the 20 year Blessing Mathias, naked.

It was gathered earlier that Blessing had beaten the lecturer’s daughter, Emanuella, for allegedly snatching her boyfriend IG.

Vanguard learned that the fight between the girls ensued after she discovered that Emanuella had her boyfriend’s phone number in her phone, which she refused to delete from her phone.

According to information obtained from the videos in the state, Blessing’s friends gathered to beat Emanuella. She was allegedly seen slapping Emanuella and hitting her from different sides forcing her to delete the number of her boyfriend from her phone.

Our Correspondent gathered that days after the fight, Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, his Daughter Emanuella and brother, Praise Shola, and others attacked Blessing in retaliation of the beaten allegedly received from Blessing and her cohorts

The blessing was reported to have been driven to an unknown location as captured in a viral video where Ayokhai, the lecturer allegedly used scissors to cut off Blessing’s wears.