John Alechenu, Abuja

The last is yet to be heard about the face off between kinsmen of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu and the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ayu’s kinsmen under the aegis of Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja Chapter on Monday, threatened political consequences against Ortom should he continue aligning with those seeking to force Ayu to resign.

The veiled threat was contained in the text of a press conference read by the President of the association, Terver Felix Abor.

Abor accused the governor of pursuing a deliberate attempt to undermine the people of Jemgbagh namely: “The honourable Minister (of Special Duties), Dr. George Akume, the former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and Senator Orker Jev.” This, the group said called for serious concern.

The association president further said, “We are disheartened that the Governor who wants to be Senator for Zone B of Benue State comprising of Jemgbagh and MINDA will involve himself as usual in destroying a Jamgbagh son, Ayu.

“The philosophy which defines politics as a game of interest/ number will definitely be a major factor in zone B come 2023 general election, which the Jemgbagh Sons and daughters shall surely pay back us the needful has failed to be addressed (sic).

“What will become of Jemgbagh people today if Ayu, the PDP National Chairman who is also a prominent son is pushed to resign from office? Ortom’s rightful answer to the question will give him a much more enabling experience among Jamgbagh people.”

The association said although it remains a socio-cultural and non-partisan organisation, it would not fold its arms to watch any of its sons or daughters being unjustifiably attacked.

It maintained that Ayu has throughout his political carrier demonstrated his love and commitment to Democratic ideals as well as support for Nigerians across divides.

The group recalled that Ayu, while serving as Senate President rallied other Progressives to support the aspirations of the late Chief MKO Abiola and resisted entireties to support the illegal cancellation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which Abiola won.

It equally noted that Ayu stood firm behind President Olusegun Obasanjo and GoodLuck Jonathan both southern Nigerians while they were in office as such, it would be wrong for anyone to claim that Ayu is working against southern interests.

The group appealed to PDP leaders to rally behind the party chairman in the interest of justice and fairness.

