By John Alechenu

The last is yet to be heard of the face off between kinsmen of the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ayu’s kinsmen, under the aegis of Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja chapter, yesterday threatened political consequences against Ortom should he continue aligning with those seeking to force Ayu to resign.

The veiled threat was contained in the text of a statement read by the President of the association, Terver Felix Abor.

Abor accused the governor of pursuing a deliberate attempt to undermine the people of Jemgbagh, including the Minister (of Special Duties), Dr. George Akume, former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and Senator Orker Jev.

Abor said: “We are disheartened that the governor who wants to be senator for Zone B of Benue State, comprising Jemgbagh and MINDA will involve himself as usual in destroying a Jamgbagh son, Ayu.

“The philosophy which defines politics as a game of interest/ number will definitely be a major factor in zone B come 2023 general election, which Jemgbagh sons and daughters shall surely pay back.

“What will become of Jemgbagh people today if Ayu, the PDP national chairman who is also a prominent son, is pushed to resign from office? Ortom’s rightful answer to the question will give him a much more enabling experience among Jamgbagh people.”

The association said although it remained a socio-cultural and non-partisan organisation, it would not fold its arms and watch any of its sons or daughters unjustifiably attacked.

It maintained that Ayu had throughout his political carrier demonstrated his love and commitment to democratic ideals as well as support for Nigerians across divides.

