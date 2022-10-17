Imo state government has asked the former governor of the state, Hon Emeka Ihedioha to admit that he threatened to make the state ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a programme on Arise Television, noting that Ihedioha would be exposed if he fails to admit threatening the governor.

He said that Ihedioha made the call between 8 and 9:30pm and 10.05 pm on Friday, October 14,2022 to an interior decorator who hails from Ezinihitte council area of the state.

Recall that Ihedioha had denied making such a call, noting that it was the handiwork of his opponents.

However, reacting to his denial statement, Emelumba, opined unless Ihedioha owns up to the leaked telephone conversation and apologizes, the sordid details of the call would be made open.

Emelumba insisted that the government has in its possession the transcript of the call to confront the former governor if he persist in denying it.

“Unless he owns up to that call and apologizes to Imo people for being part of the gang terrorising Imo state in the last couple of years, we shall do the needful by exposing him”, the commissioner insisted.