Imo State government yesterday declared that it will expose details of how former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha threatened to make the state ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

It said unless Ihedioha owns up to the leaked telephone conversation where he made the threat, and apologizes, the sordid details of the call would be made open.

Speaking at Arise Television, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba, disclosed that Ihedioha made the call between 8 and 9 30pm and 10.05 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 to an interior decorator who hails from Ezinihitte council area of the state.

He said Ihedioha in the telephone conversation threatened that Uzodimma will never have peace as governor until he vacates the governorship seat for him.

Emelumba insisted that the government has in its possession the transcript of the call to confront the former governor if he persists in denying it.

“Unless he owns up to that call and apologizes to Imo people for being part of the gang terrorising Imo State in the last couple of years, we shall do the needful by exposing him”, the commissioner insisted.

On Ihedioha’s claim that Uzodimma defamed him through a letter he said he never wrote, Emelumba dismissed it as a hoax.

He said the former governor has no character or integrity to be defamed because he was a beneficiary of a stolen mandate.

According to him” when he held on to a mandate he never won since he didn’t meet the Constitutional requirements, that’s when he lost his integrity.

A man of character would have refused that poisoned chalice”

The commissioner however made it clear that Uzodimma could not have, and will never descend so low as to forge any letter.

He urged Ihedioha to channel his energy towards extricating himself from the weighty allegation of sponsorship of insecurity in the state which he admitted in the leaked telephone conversation with his Mbaise brother.