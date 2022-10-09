By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has announced plans with her partners Leadway Assurance, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Microsoft Nigeria, Thrive Agric, GIZ, Stears Data and others for this year’s Agricultural Summit Africa (ASA), the largest private sector led conference on the agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa, to unlock a trillion-dollar economy.

Olushola Obikanye, Group Head of Agric and Solid Minerals Finance at Sterling, in a statement, said, “This edition of the ASA will focus on how the agribusiness sector can further unlock value and accelerate growth and transform Nigeria into a trillion-dollar economy.”

According to him, ASA 2022, with the theme, “Engineering a Trillion Dollar Agricultural Economy,” will amongst other objectives, highlight recent successes of Nigeria’s agricultural diversification efforts by showcasing actual accomplishments and innovations, while driving discourse to achieve actionable steps that will clear a path to achieving the true potential of the agribusiness sector of the economy.

He added, “With our roster of esteemed partners, the value of a gathering like the ASA to the Nigerian agribusiness sector and economy becomes evident as the focus becomes stronger to make the most of the comparative advantages Nigeria has to help the country reach its potential.”

Obikanye also said the summit will, among other focus areas, deepen the conversation on Africa’s small-scale primary producers who make up more than 60% of Africa’s farming population and produces over 90% of our domestic output.

He reiterated the fact that, Nigeria and Africa at large needs to step up their import substitution drives by producing and sourcing locally at least 70 – 80% of the raw materials to revive our industries and create jobs for our teeming populations.

According to him, “this would boost mechanization, the acquisition of inputs, and operator expansion among those involved in the value chain and result in higher output.”

