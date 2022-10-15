Passyxchange, one of the top and most trusted E-Commerce Company, bags Cryptocurrency Brand of the year 2022 award, which is an indigenous award that recognizes talent and awarded based solely on merit to well deserving brands and is also a part of the African Brands Awards 2022:100 Most Innovative Brands and Distinguished CEOs in 2022 by Silverbird TV.

An award in recognition to the company’s, Passyxchange, business creativity, innovations and quality service delivery and a certificate of award which were received by the CEO and founder, Offor Paschal Chineme in the confine of his office located in Awka, Anambra State and shortly after the company went public through an Instagram post that the award was presented to them on the 14th October, 2022 alongside an interview which was done with the caption “This is what consistency and hard work brings.

I’m most delighted. I thank God for giving me the strength and motivation to keep doing what I know how to do best. Also, a big shout to my customers and my @passyxchange TEAM. THIS AWARD IS FOR US. BIG CONGRATS TO US WE DEY TRY I LOVE YOU ALL”.