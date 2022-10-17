Tinubu, Atiku hurl verbal missiles at each other, 603 dead, 2m displaced as floods wreak havoc in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and other states are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 17, 2022.

603 dead, 2m displaced as flood wreaks havoc in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, others



As Nigerians continue to lament the severe impact of flooding across the country, the Federal Government yesterday disclosed that the disaster has so far killed over 603 persons, displaced 1,302,589 persons and destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands across the country.



Similarly, the government disclosed that the disaster injured 2,407 persons, partially damaged 121,318 houses, totally damaged 82,053 houses, partially damaged 108,392 hectares of farmlands and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands, all across Nigeria.



Disclosing the figures during a press conference in Abuja, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, warned of more devastating effects in Anambra, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa state and urged the respective state governments to relocate residents in flood prone areas to high grounds.

Tinubu, Atiku hurl verbal missiles at each other



Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were at each other’s jugular, yesterday, over alleged divisive politics and threat to national harmony.



Tinubu fired a salvo at Atiku Abubakar, saying the PDP flagbearer belongs to a dying breed of politicians who resort to ethnic and regional sentiments in their desperate bid to capture power.



Atiku had at the weekend in Kaduna, during an interactive session with Arewa Joint Committee, allegedly said that Northerners needed someone of his stature and not a Yoruba or Igbo president.

Nigeria’s hunger level ‘serious,’ ranks 103 out of 121 countries



Every minute, more than six Nigerians enter the extreme poverty bracket as the number of poor persons in the country race towards the 95.1 million projected this year by the World Bank.



According to the World Bank, in its latest 2022 Poverty and Prosperity Report, Nigeria contributed three million people to global extreme poverty, while the country is “home to a large share of the global extreme poor.”



Also, at the weekend, Nigeria was ranked 103 out of 121 countries in the 2022 Global Hunger Index (GHI), a position that signifies the nation has a level of hunger that is serious. The Global Hunger Index was jointly published by the German-based Welthungerhilfe and Dublin-based Concern Worldwide on Saturday to mark the World Food Day. (The Guardian)