The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, Lagos State has appointed Mr Opeoluwa A. Akinfemiwa as the Acting Registrar of the University.

Approved by the Lagos State Government, the appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Lafiaji-Okuneye.

According to the letter of appointment, Mr Akinfemiwa, who is expected to resume office effective from 11th October, 2022, was, until his appointment, a Deputy Registrar in the Vice Chancellor’s Office at the University.

He began his lustrous career as Administrative Officer II in October 1990 at Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State, and rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar on April 1st, 2015, at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

Akinfemiwa, has held many administrative positions, which include: Acting Registrar,

13th May 2019 – 31st March, 2021, Adekunle Ajasin University;

Deputy Registrar, (Academic Affairs) – 17th July, 2017 to 15th June, 2019, Adekunle Ajasin University; Deputy Registrar, (Student Affairs) – September 2016 to July, 2017, Adekunle Ajasin University; Deputy Registrar & Secretary, Centre for Basic and Part Time Studies, February 2016 – September 2016; Deputy Registrar & Secretary, Institute of Education, 1st April 2015 to 18th September, 2016.

At Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, he also served as

Chairman of Committee on the conduct of Post Review Test (PORET) for promotion of Non-Teaching Senior Staff and Junior Staff; Chairman of TETFUND Committee for allocation of funds for Workshop to Non-Teaching staff – processed about thirty applications; Chairman of Junior Staff Committee which handled the Promotion and Confirmation of appointments for about one hundred and fifty (150) staff.

He was chairman, Registry

Review Committee for Promotion and Appointments of staff of the Registry; Chairman, Committee to negotiate with United Parcel Service on payment of Outstanding Bills, AAUA, – September, 2020; Chairman, Committee on payment of Earned Allowance to Non-Teaching Staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State – September, 2020, and Chairman, Committee to negotiate with late Mr. Festus Olusehinde IGE (former staff of the University) on payment of his benefits.

During his time at Lagos State University (LASU)

he did serve, at various times, as

Secretary to the Epe Campus of Lagos State University (November 2000- September 2007); Senior Assistant Registrar, Epe Campus (November 2000- October 2002); Principal Assistant Registrar, Epe Campus, Lagos State University (October 2002 – September 2007).

At LASU, he also served as: Secretary to School Board of Studies; Secretary to School Board of Examiners; Secretary to School Admissions Committee; Secretary to School Curriculum Committee

; Secretary School Examination Misconduct Committee; Secretary Ad-hoc Committee on School Building; Secretary Ad-hoc Committee on the Production of Hand book, among responsibilities.

