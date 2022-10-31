By Chioma Obinna

The office of Civic Engagement under the Lagos State Government in partnership with Alaro City has launched the post-natal presentation of food packs to nursing mothers in the state.

The launch which kicked off in the Epe division of the state had over 50 beneficiaries from the ante-natal scheme anchored by the Senior Special Assistant, to the governor on civic engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale.

Speaking during the programme, Adebowale who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs Civic Engagement, Mrs Olatokunbo Omobolanle Dawodu explained that from the inception of the pilot phase, the Office of Civic Engagement has been working with other partners to provide nutritional food packs to over 3000 indigent pregnant mothers in the 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDA’s from their first trimester till birth.

