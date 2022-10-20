By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government has alerted residents of the state, on imminent flooding in the state.

The Agency on Thursday, was reacting to the alert by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, about the intensity of flooding to be caused by heavy rainfall and the release of water from Oyan Dam.

In a statement, LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said, “We received various alerts from

NIMETS, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and other stakeholders concerning several at risk areas and have activated the State Emergency Response Plan.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert and urge Lagosians to remain calm.”

He urged Lagosians to be calm and report flooding activities to some designated numbers in the state. “Members of the public are to contact the emergency services on 112/767 with reports in their areas.

“We will continue to provide updates while actively monitoring the ongoing situation.”