Banking hall

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAPO MicroFinance Bank has generated about N14 billion with its special savings product, “My Pikin n I” savings account, in the last three years. The product is designed for parents and guardian to save for their children.

Head, Corporate Planning Department of the bank, Mrs. Dorcas Thorpe, gave the figure during a raffle draw to mark the end of a three months ‘save N5,000 per month and win’ promo, where 50 winners emerged and were rewarded with various items, including a Tricycle, Freezers, Generators, Blenders, among others.

She said that the promo was geared at inculcating the culture of savings among small business owners, adding that saving for the future of a child was very important.

She stated: “This product targeted at low income and small business owners has become a flagship savings product for us, before now, we had normal savings product which most financial institutions have.

The difference here is that we are pushing two agenda, to build savings culture and encourage insurance.

“We were surprised by the data, over a three year period we have had about N14 billion saved by the small money we collect in form of thrift to we encourage them to safe. The challenge is the convenience for saving, if they have to go to the bank, that already reduced their interest, so what we did was have our staff go to them as thrift collection daily. Some, as low as N200, some N10 thousand daily. We are doing all of these to teach people to improve on their savings culture, people who can save can invest and get more returns.

“Of the N14 billion, we have a balance of N1.3billion as deposit balance. That has grown our deposit balance as well. People save for a goal, so they save and withdraw and start again. It has been transaction in and out”.