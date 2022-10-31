Goethe-Institut, Nigeria’s premiere institute for German language, arts and culture is set to celebrate its 60th year of existence in Nigeria.

As a globally active cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany, the institute has continuously contributed to establishing the German language in the educational systems of the guest countries. They offer language courses ranging from general German courses to prevocational language courses and seminars to raise societal and cultural awareness.

Now in its sixtieth year in Nigeria, they also support schools nationwide in giving advanced professional training and qualification of teachers of German.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of Goethe-Institut Nigeria, Dr. Nadine Siegert, noted that the last 60 years had been a successful journey of the Institute serving Nigeria with German excellence in language, arts and culture promotion and that they had built a vibrant cultural intersection between Nigeria and Germany during the period.

“Inaugurated in 1962, Goethe-Institut Nigeria stands as one of the longest serving branches of the organization on the African continent. For the past 60 years, we have built a huge wealth of experience, working with a wide range of partners, civil society, and everyday citizens across Germany and Nigeria to enable cultural and political exchange and interaction between the two countries as our worldwide tentacles allows for many cross border collaboration between Africa and Europe. Our perpetual promotion of arts, culture and cultural dialogue has made this possible”, she said.

“We’re perhaps most well known for championing knowledge of the German language. Through the past decades, our modern teaching and library facilities together with our presentation and learning spaces have made Goethe-Institut Nigeria the modern, contemporar centre for students, creatives, artistes, academics and cultural enthusiasts alike”.

“We must also praise stakeholders, past and current partners and the numerous friends of Goethe-Institut Nigeria for the wholesome and quality support they have given us over the years. We wouldn’t be marking this milestone without their diverse contributions. We’re honoured to celebrate these 60 years with them and of course, we’ll continue to bank on their support to chart the course of the coming years in our endeavors,” she added.

On plans for the future, she said, “We’d continue to foster knowledge about Germany by providing information on German culture, society and politics. We plan to continue our cultural activities by supporting local cultural practitioners such as filmmakers, theatre producers and writers.

