.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The police in Edo State late yesterday invited 23 individuals over issues relating to land grabbing which has caused disaffection in the state.

A statement by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Iwegbu Jennifer said the invitation became imperative because the Edo State Police Command has been inundated with petitions “from members of the public following the repossession exercise at the New Town Development along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road, the Command has received complaints and petitions with the names of certain individuals reoccurring as Persons of Interest who allegedly sold land in the area to unsuspecting members of the public.”

The statement said the affected persons should report to the Commissioner of Police between now and October 14 to explain what they know about issues.

The statement said “As the investigation progresses, more Persons of Interest will be invited to report to the Commissioner of Police in his office, to come and make clarifications on their roles.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Abutu Yaro appeals to the members of the communities involved to remain calm and law-abiding as the State Government is willing to resolve the issues amicably.”

RELATED NEWS