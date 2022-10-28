By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State government has said the ongoing campaign against land-grabbing in the state is part up measures to ensure law and order and restore sanity in the built sector.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He further expressed appreciation to Edo residents for the support towards the success of the campaign, adding: “The Edo State Government remains committed to ensuring that land-grabbing becomes a thing of the past.

“The campaign will be spread across other locations in Edo State. Any community that wants to start selling land or anybody that wants to buy land from any community should go to Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) to do simple search to find out the genuineness of the land.”

