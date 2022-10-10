By Lawani Mikairu

The Chief of Staff, Director General, Asiwaju/Shetima Campaign Council, Mr. Yakubu Dati has eulogized the Governor of Plateau state and said he deserved the honour that would be bestowed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Dati said that the crisis that nearly drowned peace in the state was stopped through dexterous diplomatic management of the Governor who epitomized fairness and inclusiveness in his governance style, which thawed the animosity among warring groups in the state who decided to embrace the olive branch, as Lalong became an arbiter and a peacemaker.

Dati said if it were in the Military, Governor Lalong, who is also the Director General of Asiwaju/Shetima Campaign Council would have been decorated with the rank of a four- star General, owing to not just how he is holding four strategic leadership positions but how he is giving good account of himself in all respects.

“This is quite a positive development to Plateau state given the image of the state in the past as crises ridden and prone to violence. For the over seven years that Lalong has been governor, the negative image Plateau had acquired had been banished and now, the rest of the country is seeing Plateau in a new light as the Governor is bringing out positive vibes from the state with his imminent decoration as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and the task he has been given of returning his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the seat of power in 2023,” Dati said.

He recalled that someone mentioned recently that Lalong was emerging as one of the most outstanding leaders of his time due to his adroitness in leadership, strategic planning, sense of organisation and clinical execution of projects, adding that in civil parlance, he could be described as a man wearing four caps while making each to sit well on his head.

“As governor of Plateau State, Lalong has done so well not just in ending crises and violence in the state but has introduced a new template of leadership that gives all a sense of belonging. He has also fared well in terms of infrastructural development in the state under his legacy projects initiative, which invested heavily in health, education agricultural and many other facilities.

“His concern for the welfare of citizens has made him see to it that workers on the state pay roll receive their wages promptly that he was nicknamed ‘Governor Alert! Recognizing his leadership qualities, his colleague governors in the northern part of the country made him the chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum,” Dati said.

Dati also observed that following a seamless transition from Kashim Shetima, his predecessor and Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Gov Lalong went on to strengthen mechanism put in place to address myriads of challenges facing the region through a united front, remarking that Governor Lalong provided an all inclusive platform that unified the region such that the north is today speaking with one voice on issues.

He said that as a good party man passionate about leadership, Governor Lalong also submitted himself for election in the party primary and has been returned as the APC flag bearer for Plateau South senatorial zone, stating that this is also because the party recognised his ability to not only win in the general elections but also offer the good people of the state quality representation as a senator.

“This is owing to the much he had achieved when he was a state legislator where he rose to become Speaker of the state Assembly and chairman, Conference of Nigerian Speakers. And to cap it all, he has been appointed the Director General of the Tinubu/ Shettima APC presidential Campaign Council.

“Thinking that all these enormous responsibilities would weigh him down, many were surprised that not only did Lalong hit the ground running, but has been able to add value to the campaign. No sooner had he resumed on his desk than the all the attacks on the APC presidential ticket on account of religious factors began to die down,” he said.

Dati noted that by accepting to serve as the DG of the campaign council, Gov. Lalong was able to elevate the discourse from sentimental to developmental issues by projecting his persona on the ticket.

He said that once his appointment as DG was announced, people stopped viewing the Tinubu/Shettima ticket from the lens of religion as they were content that with Lalong, all the fears about a skewed ticket has been addressed.

“References were being made to his leadership in Plateau State where he has treated people with fairness and justice regardless of faith or ethnicity. The APC gained tremendously from his appointment as the fear that northern Muslims would be gravitated to vote for a northerner in another party in the presidential elections also died down as they view Lalong as deserving of their trust and confidence.

RELATED NEWS