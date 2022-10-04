.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday night met with some APC Governors and Directors of the Campaign Council at the PCC headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting which was ongoing as of 9 pm, had in attendance, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, Vanguard gathered that it was simply a “strategy review meeting” ahead of the planned flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign on October 10.

