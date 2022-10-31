By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

In a paper titled “Culture, tourism & hospitality as agents of economic growth in the South-West region” delivered by Mr. Gbenga Owokalade at the 80th Anniversary of Lagos Airport Hotel on October 25, 2022, Mathieson and Wall (1982)’s definition of tourism was cited.

According to the source, “tourism is the temporary movement of people to destinations outside their normal places of work and residence, the activities undertaken during their stay in those destinations (emphasis is the writer’s), and the facilities created to cater to their needs.”

The above definition, especially the part that speaks about ‘the activities undertaken during the stay of tourists in those destinations’, underscores the closely-nit, if not inseparable relationship, between arts, culture and tourism.

Amongst other issues, Mr. Owokalade submitted that the culture of celebrating ourselves is enormous, and that when we want to celebrate, we go to hotels and such places. We must drive tourism by getting people to know that such places as hotels exist and best suited for such celebrations. If we do that, the hotels will be filled up, he said.

The South West, Owokalade said, provides about 50% of hospitality facilities in the country, hence the need to train and retrain the needed manpower for the industry.

Other speakers and contributors who spoke hoped that the expected investors will pump in “good money” into the Lagos Airport Hotel. They also hoped that arrangements will be made for the rich cultural heritage and products which abound in South West will be staged in the hotels towards economic growth.

The other speakers who responded also spoke about the sentimental attachment some people from South West have for Lagos Airport Hotel because it is owned by the five South West states. They shared the optimism that with the coming of investors, the Lagos Airport Hotel will be upgraded to a 7-Start hotel.

Besides making money, some said, the historical aura of the 80-year-old iconic Lagos Airport Hotel is important in the sense that it has managed to be preserved when its contemporaries have all gone out of existence.

Speakers also suggested that the picture of the late Chief Joseph Harold, who founded the hotel in 1942, should be hanged at strategic places in the hotel. One speaker regretted that the expansive land that originally belonged to the hotel has been encroached upon, leaving only what the hotel now occupies.

Every hotel has its Unique Selling Point, USP; it could be that guests go there for the food, or accommodations, or something else. That’s the marketing strategy or what some people call branding. It’s important therefore that Lagos Airport Hotel reinvents that USP for which it was known, another speaker suggested.

The guests to the event, mainly of South West origin, exuded pride for the hotel which had metamorphosed from a 5-room structure when it started in 1942, to what is now a 277-room hotel.

All the South West governors sent representatives who delivered messages from their respective governors. It was only the governor of Oyo State that was missing. Is it because Oyo State is the only South West state not ruled by APC? Tourism should be politically neutral.

