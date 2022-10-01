By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Radio, LTR, 96.1FM, has concluded plans to launch a new weekly programme, tagged: “B.O.S Transportation Landmarks.”

LTR General Manager, Tayo Akanle, who announced this on Friday, added that BOS, an acronym for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Transportation Landmarks, was borne out of the need to enlighten residents on the giant strides of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration and getting necessary feedback from residents with special reference to the letter “T” which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation of the six pillars T.H.E.M.E.S Developmental Agenda.

According to Akanle, realizing that transportation and traffic management play vital roles in developing economy, the programme will focus more on testimonials from residents on the impact of the strides in transportation during the present administration.

He added the maiden edition will kick off on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9.15a.m, with focus on the strides from Lagos State Ferry Services Corporation, LAGFERRY.

Akanle explained that BOS Transportation Landmarks will also be aired in Yoruba on Wednesdays by 3.00pm, and Pidgin, Tuesdays at 1.15pm respectively. The Programme will also be showcased weekly on the station’s Social Media Platforms: Facebook: Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 Fm, Twitter: Lagostraffic961, Instagram: Lagostrafficradio961, YouTube: trafficradio961.

He therefore, urged the public to watch out for the programme established for residents to give testimonials on the people-oriented projects embarked upon by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in the transportation sector.

