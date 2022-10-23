By Jimoh Babatunde

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe, has commended the Lagos State Government for the preparation of the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

This is as the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said that preparations had been completed in the area of infrastructure, security, transportation and others.

They both spoke, weekend, at the National Stadium during the tour of facilities that will be hosting the forthcoming festival tagged “Eko NAFEST” from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13

Runsewe said going by the level of preparation toward the festival, Lagos State had so far laid beautiful precedence for other states in trying to host subsequent editions of the festival.

According to him, the state has been able to rebrand various sites within the National Stadium where some aspects of the festival will hold.

He said the state had made provisions for conducive accommodation, toilet facilities, waste disposal, medical centres, ambulance services and more.

He noted that in the history of NAFEST, no state had been able to prepare this much within a short time, over the years.

“This entire edifice here in National Stadium has been abandoned over 25 years now and here we are, Gov. Sanwo-Olu has renovated and rebranded it for the festival.

“It is so evident that Gov. Sanwo-Olu matches his words with his actions, the level of preparation here signals that revellers will have a memorable festival.

“From the history of NAFEST, this is an upgrade to the standard of facilities we have been exposed to, for me, Lagos state is ready to host the federation.

“Before now, we rarely have a venue for the cultural market, we got it and several other things, Lagos is indeed setting a beautiful pace for other states to follow,” he said.

Runsewe lauded the accommodation arrangement made so far, considering the free wifi services revellers would enjoy unlimited access to basic amenities like electricity and water.

According to him, the state remains well organised in its planning process as each of the accommodation halls are labelled, exploring the brands of the state.

He urged other states coveting the hosting right for the festival to take a clue from Lagos state.

Also, the state commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Akinbile-Yusuf, assured participants across the federation that preparations had been completed in the area of infrastructure, security, transportation and others.

She appreciated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for the huge support enjoyed in ensuring the preparations were made in due course.

“As you can all see that we are 100 per cent ready to host Eko NAFEST, we have left no stone unturned and I want to appreciate Gov. Sanwo-Olu for the support enjoyed so far.

“Mr governor promised that he will make this year’s edition of NAFEST a story to be talked about by many, you can see that he has not only promised but he has backed his promise with lots of action.

“The governor has been able to rebrand the iconic National Stadium, it has become a new edifice everyone can be proud of,” she said.

The commissioner noted that all security agencies were working unanimously with the ministry to ensure a successful outing.

She said even as the number of intending tourists for the festival keeps increasing daily, conducive accommodation would be provided for all revellers.

She said the state had also designed creative programmes to feature during the 35th NAFEST, like the entertainment city and nightlife and concerts.

According to her, all stakeholders cutting across tourism, arts, culture and hospitality would be fully involved in the festival as they look forward to making bountiful sales.

She noted that the various local government areas within the state would also be participating in the festival.

