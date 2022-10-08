Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

Construction of a new airport in the Lekki-Epe area will commence in 2023, the Lagos State Government has announced.

The state government made the declaration on its official Instagram handle on Friday.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Public Private Partnership, Mr. Ope George, had disclosed this while speaking at a media parley organised by the state government in Alausa, on Thursday.

According to George, the state government had already obtained all necessary approvals from the federal government.

He added that the new airport would be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land in the Lekki-Epe area.

George also disclosed that the master plan and aeronautical designs were in place adding that studies were ongoing about strategies, funding and other issues, after which the project would be taken to the market place.

RELATED NEWS