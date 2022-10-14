The Lagos State government has commenced an investigation on the unethical filming of the late ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, by persons suspected to be nurses in the hospital.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate was reportedly filmed by one of the nurses on duty as he battled for life.

After an unconscious Rico was placed on oxygen while on a chair, the nurses can be heard chatting. One urged them to carry Rico onto the bed.

“You people should stop making the video. Somebody is dying, you people are making video”, she scolded her colleagues.

The footage sparked anger on social media, with members of the public demanding a probe. Some share similar experiences of negligence in Nigerian hospitals.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced that the authorities had commenced an investigation.

“That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video,” Omotoso said.