The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Hamzat, on Sunday said the State Government has placed a high premium on the security of lives and properties.

Hamzat said this in his keynote address at a symposium organised by the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the symposium: “Rethinking Nigeria’s Security”, was held at the Nigeria Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

The deputy governor, who was represented by Dr Shittu Babatunde, said that there cannot be development or growth in any society where the security of lives and properties were not guaranteed.

Hamzat said that the government was doing everything possible to ensure that the provision of security for life and property was a fundamental responsibility of the state government.

“Lagos state government has placed a premium on the security of lives and properties.

“That is why the security agents in the state are equipped with modern devices.

“The youths should join the government of the state by carrying out their civic duties,” he said.

Hamzat enjoined the residents of Lagos to be united against curbing crime in the state.

He commended MSSN in Lagos state for contributing their own quota to addressing insecurity, which is a critical factor of governance and social economic development.

The deputy governor noted that the adopted theme for the seminar-rethinking Nigeria’s security speaks to the issue indeed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Mr Abiodun Alabi, represented by SP Raji Rabiu, urged children of the elites and well-to-do homes to join the police and other security agencies in Nigeria to curb crime.

Alabi was of the view that such persons joining the Forces would go a long way to check insecurity as their parents would be part of security intelligence in the country.

He also called for the punishment of offenders, noting that as long as offenders were not punished for others to see, insecurity will continue.

“If we like let us continue organising, establishing millions of security outfits. It may not work.

“It is simple. As far as there is no adequate punishment for offenders, crimes will continue rising.

“MSSN members, you are Muslims; you know what Qur’an says about crimes and criminals. A criminal now kills somebody unjustly, walks around.

“Immediately we arrest, then we are slapped on the wrist? How do you think that will serve as a deterrent to other offenders not to commit crime again,” he said.

He, however, considers how much the government is spending to arrest a single criminal, we lose personnel every day.

“See how many lives that we security outfits, and agencies lose day by day and at the end of the day we arrest the offender and let him go free.

“Then the next thing is that in a couple of months, you see that offender on the street again, doing the same thing again,” he noted.

Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad, the Chief Missioner, of the Ansaruddeen Society of Nigeria, said that there were many things responsible for insecurity in Nigeria.

He pointed out the number of persons sleeping under bridges, bus stops and uncompleted buildings, describing them as grounds for breeding for criminals.

“There are citizens without homes living under bridges.

“They are human beings that do not look human. They have nothing doing.

“You know them. You see them, you interact with them. There are places known for criminals’ hideouts, but no action will be taken.

“You have an army of jobless people, no unemployment benefit, no employment plan,” he noted.

The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Lagos state, Mr Okoro Eweka, said that security was everyone’s business.

He advised the youths against being used to committing crimes, particularly during elections.

Eweka, who was represented by the Corps Public Relations Officers in Lagos state, Mr Oluwaseun Abolurin, urged the youths to love Nigeria and work towards her betterment, rather than to relocate to other countries as it is the trend currently.

“Nigeria will be better in our time. Youths must support the course for a greater Nigeria,” he counselled.

The President of MSSN, Lagos Area Unit, Malam Miftahudeen Thaani, said that the event was organised to sensitise members on the importance and need for everyone to be part of security architectures for the country.

Thaani said that they organised the event as their contribution to the peace and security of Nigerians in view of the insecurity currently being experienced.

He urged those in authority to take the issue of insecurity more seriously, while calling for all hands to be on deck.

“This programme is for advocacy on the importance of security. The youths constituted larger numbers of citizens.

“The youths have a role to play. We should not be part of insecurity problems in Nigeria.

“We should not join banditry, kidnapping and other crimes. Our 2023 elections will be okay if the youths resolved to make peace and do the right things.

“We should not allow ourselves to be used by politicians,” he said.

