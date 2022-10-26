By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, ordered a coroner’s inquest into death of late Bimbo Ogbonna, who allegedly died recently due to severe fire injuries as a result of domestic violence.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, gave the directive recently, noting that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

The family of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, who died on Saturday as a result of the injury she sustained from a fire incident that occurred in their home, have called for justice over her untimely death.

The family alleged that the mother of five was killed by her husband in a well-documented act of domestic violence.

But Onigbanjo assured the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

He said: “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”

