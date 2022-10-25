Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has handled 5,076 emergency incidents between Jan. 2019 and Sept. 2022.

Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, the former Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations said this on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke at a symposium on ”Emergency Systems and the Economy: Impacts and Opportunities,” organised by the ministry.

Bamgbose-Martins, who is now the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, said that of the 5,076 emergency cases; 1,964 were road accidents; of which 1,519 were vehicle accident; 244 fallen containers and 201 trailer accident.

He said that 1,772 were of truck/tanker incidents, comprising of 1,138 accident; 21 illegal park; 437 broken down trucks/tankers and 176 fallen trucks/tankers.

According to him, the 5,076 cases involve 686 fire disaster; 144 building collapse; 27 explosion (pipeline, tanker and gas); 53 spillage (gas, pipeline/oil and tanker) and 28 marine cases.

It also includes 213 medical cases; five air and train crashes and 184 other cases.

He said that the transportation sector had the most incidents that the emergency response agencies had to handle.

Bamgbose-Martins said that within the period, the state government, through its emergency response agencies was able to save a total estimate of N274 billion worth of property.

According to him, an estimated total value of N46 billion worth of property were lost to the emergency incidents that occur between Jan. 2019 and Sept. 2022.

He said that 35 buildings collapsed and a total of 405 persons were rescued during the period under review.

The commissioner said that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had worked assiduously in the past three years and had achieved a lot, especially in emergency management system and response.

He said that state government planned to further have a well-equipped command and control centre with the ability to respond to emergencies in record breaking time

Mr Lanre Mojola, the General Manager, Lagos State Safety Commission, said that the need for the establishment of the commission was borne out of the dream to build a society that values life.

Mojola said that the society should value life through a change in unsafe behaviour and attitudes that would eventually increase life expectancy, national productivity and improve life quality.

He said that over 90 per cent of accidents that were investigated at the Safety Commission were man-made emergencies.

According to him, these man-made emergencies are largely due to rushing, fatigue, complacency and frustration, hence, the need to ”Change Attitude Towards Safety (CATS)”.

Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the newly appointed Special Adviser, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, said that the present administration placed a lot of emphasis on the safety of lives and property.

Ogunlende said that the ministry had work collectively with agencies to have a safer and enabling environment for residents. (NAN)

