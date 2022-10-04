launches Q4-Lagos initiative

By Jimoh Babatunde

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, yesterday, decried lack of reliable statistics and data about the numbers of visitors or tourists that visit Lagos on yearly basis.

Speaking at the launch of the Q4-Lagos initiative at Victoria Island, she noted that data about tourism contributions to the State’s economy are often not captured.

” The need to change this and have a more holistic data of tourists to Lagos State brought about the conceptualization of the Q4 Initiative.

“Q4-Lagos which simply means 4 Quarters comprising of January to March, April to June, July to September and October to December, was developed as a term that will provide an all-round entertainment and fun for Lagosians and visitors to Lagos State.

Akinbile-Yussuf added that with the idea of the Q4, the statistics of tourism and entertainment activities for each of the quarters can now be easily compiled and collated.

The commissioner added that the decision of the Ministry to promote Q4-LAGOS Initiatives was inspired by the infamous clarion call “Eko for Show!”, being a callout to the global tourism industry that Lagos is ready to assume her prime position as THE DESTINATION for Tourism, Hospitality, Events and Holidays in each of the four quarters of the year.

“This concept also aligns with the mandate of the Ministry to develop and introduce new ideas that will further assist in harnessing the numerous opportunities for the growth and development of Tourism towards driving focus, Visitors, and opportunities to Lagos.

“As already enshrined in our Tourism Master Plan, Q4 has been designed with the support of our various tourism stakeholders to achieve the maximum visitor potential for a cosmopolitan Lagos thereby boosting Revenues and Recovery.”

She added “our main focus is to use the platform of this initiative to establish LAGOS as the Premier Destination all Season through a Data-Driven Calendar of activities that will make data of visitors to the State readily available for immediate use and future reference.

“With this launch of Q4 Initiative, it is now compulsory for all our stakeholders to always keep the Ministry informed of all their activities and programmes for the purpose of collating necessary data from these events.

“Although we have been capturing some of these tourism and entertainment events in our annual Tourism Calendar before now, with this new Q4 Initiative, cursory attention will now be paid to this aspect of data collation more than before.

“We hope for voluntary compliance with this new concept, we expect our stakeholders to always carry the Ministry along by informing us about their tourism and entertainment events.

” On our own part, we are ready to give you needed assistance including institutional support that will make your events a success.

The commissioner said Q-4 is intended to be a yearly event that will help market Lagos in such a way that tourists will always look forward to spending their holidays in Lagos as tourism and entertainment activities for the four quarters would have been collated for tourists to plan the quarter of the year they will visit Lagos.”

She noted that with the rich tourism potentials and entertainment activities in the state all year round ” tourists and visitors to the State can be assured of undiluted fun experience that will guarantee world-class maximum entertainment and relaxation.

“It is important to also stress that the Q4 concept is not intended for revenue generation, what the Ministry is interested in is data collation of tourism activities to assist us in our planning purposes and statistics.

Akinbile-Yussuf listed some of the benefits of the initiatives , stating

