The popular maxim of “Gold is better sold to someone who knows the value” is best suited to describe the growing dossier of the Managing Director, Carrillion Consultants Limited, Bidemi Amusa.

Barely 24 hours he was honoured for his outstanding performance in the real estate industry by Nigerian Institute of Builders’ (NIOB), Lagos State Chapter, the restless Managing Director of Carrillion Consultants Limited, Engr. Bidemi Amusa has been nominated for yet another national award.

Amusa, a graduate of Havard Business School, was on October 20, 2022 awarded the Most Prestigious Real Estate Firm for outstanding performance within the Lekki corridors by Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Lagos State chapter at the 31st Lagos Builders’ Conference held at the podium, Lekki.

A top official of the NIOB said Bidemi Amusa was recognized for building luxury homes not only in Nigeria but Africa with a touch of gold.

Amusa, has also carved a niche for itself in building high-end but pocket-friendly houses in different parts of Lagos State.

His real estate firm, Carrillion Consultants has revolutionized property landscape of Nigeria with his signature projects already visible in Lekki, Agunyi Bakare Estate, Agnes Contemporary, Anifowose, Ajoke, Alexander in Ikoyi, Amusa White Sand, The Amusa 2, Lekki, The Amusa 3, The Amusa

Heights, The Ruby Gardens, Megamond, Osapa London, Bernard, Crystal House, and Royal Gardens, among several others.

Amusa’s commitments to delivering homes that combine high-class contemporary architectural design with high-level finishing has become the toast of high socialites and movers and shakers of Nigeria’s industrial sector.

After coasting home the Most prestigious NIOB’s Real Estate Firm Award on Friday, one of the well-read National Newspapers in Nigeria, New Telegraph, has once again nominated Bidemi Amusa’s Carillion Construction Company for the Best Estate Company of the Year.

According to another letter of nomination signed the newspaper’s Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Ayodele Aminu, Carillion Consultants Limited has grown into one of the strongest Real Estate companies in the country within a short time.

The Newspaper company equally described Carillion as a real estate firm that has carved a niche for himself in building high-end but pocket-friendly houses in different parts of Lagos state especially in the Lekki Corridors.

The letter reads partly “We have watched with excitement as Carrillion Limited grows into one of the strongest Real Estate companies in the country within a short time.

“The company is not just one of the leading real estate companies in the country; it has also carved a niche for itself in building high end but pocket friendly houses in different parts of Lagos State. We are also aware of the plans to spread to other states in order to increase the reach of the company.

“We believe that Carrillion is about to revolutionize property landscape with your signature projects already visible in Lekki, Agunyi Bakare Estate, Agnes Contemporary, Anifowose, Ajoke, Alexander in Ikoyi, Amusa White Sand, The Amusa 2, Lekki, The Amusa 3, The Amusa

Heights, The Ruby Gardens, Megamond, Osapa London, Bernard, Crystal House and Royal Gardens, among several others. Your commitments to delivering homes that combine high class contemporary architectural design with high level finishing are of particular interest to us.

“After a careful consideration of the feats and projection into the future of the company by our panel of judges and editors, we, at New Telegraph are pleased to nominate, Carrillion Limited, the Best Real Estate Company of the Year 2022 at the New Telegraph 2022 Awards Ceremony”.

The conference hall of Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos will definitely become Mecca of sorts on November 18, 2022 as friends, associates, business colleagues, and family members will throng out to celebrate the enigmatic Bidemi Amusa.

RELATED NEWS