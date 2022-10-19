L-R: Chairman, 80th anniversary planning committee, Hon. Olabisi Adesina; Chairperson, Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotel, Princess Funnke Olugboji and Ag G.M, Mrs. Folashade Awe, during the press conference in Lagos. PHOTO: Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

The Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja will be 80 on October 25, 2022. To celebrate it, the management has lined up various activities which starts Friday, October 21, 2022, with a Jumat service at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja. Guests will retire to the poolside for entertainment afterwards.

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Hotel staff and the public will enjoy free medical services. To round off the day’s activities, there will also be a novelty football match between Eko Hotel and Suites and the Lagos Airport Hotel on the Hotel’s football pitch in the evening followed by entertainment at the poolside.

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at the Archbishop Vinning Memorial Cathedral Church, GRA Ikeja, and on the evening of the same day, there will be light entertainment at the Hotel’s poolside.

The grand finale comes up on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with an Anniversary Lecture titled “Culture, Tourism, and Hospitality as Agents of Economic Growth in the South West Region.” The lecture will be delivered by Mr. Taiwo Owokalade, the President of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria. The event will be held at the Oranmiyan Hall of the Hotel by 11 a.m. and the event will be attended by the six Governors of the owner States – Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Lagos States as Special Guests of Honour.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos announcing the anniversary, Princess Olufunnke OlugbojI, Chairperson, Board of Directors, revealed that the Lagos Airport Hotel started business as an owner-managed Hotel with five rooms in 1942 under the name, Grand Hotel Lagos. It was renamed Ikeja Arms Inn in 1956 under the ownership and management of Mr. Joseph Harold, a Briton. It became a wholly owned subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited through the indigenization Decree of 1976.