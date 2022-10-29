The Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Tope Balogun has lamented the irresponsibility of the state government towards stemming repeated building collapse in Lagos.

In a statement signed by Balogun, he commiserated with families that have lost loved ones in the recent cases of building collapse in Lagos.

The AA gubernatorial flagbearer hinted that some individuals have stood in the way of mitigating against disasters such as building collapse.

The statement reads, “It is with heavy heart I write to commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives and those trapped in the recent as well as previous building collapse in our dear Lagos State.

“This particular collapse among numerous others that happened in recent times shows the level of damning evidence to support the action of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development who resigned from the incumbent cabinet citing impunity from the part of the developers of those building whom were among the “untouchable elites”.

“It is regrettable that some individuals are allowed to become so powerful than the state agencies empowered to mitigate disaster that has to do with human life such that they illegally unsealed with recklessness the restraining order given by those saddled with such responsibility.

“Unfortunately, construction works were allowed to continue despite the life threatening situation such irresponsible action portrayed.”

He charged Lagosians to be insightful as to whom they vote into power to right the wrongs in the state.

“It is hightime Lagosians looked well before they leap when the next opportunity presents itself in 2023,” he said

