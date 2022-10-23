To set up a ministry for people living with disability

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has assured residents of Badagry that his administration would put the interest of Lagosians first in making decisions, if elected.

JANDOR stated this during a meeting with the league of Imams in Badagry Division on Sunday. The league of Imams in the division covers; Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.

Dr. Adediran appreciated the Imams for their spiritual support for his governorship ambition since inception and said his administration would work for the interest of Lagosians because his decision would not need second approval from any godfather.

“It is God that made you Imams of this division, if the ruling party that has neglected you over the years brings their money, collect it but vote your conscience.

“Badagry can be sure that I would work for their interest. I would work for the people of Lagos and put their interest first in decision-making”, he said.

Also speaking during a visit to coalition of artisans and physically challenged people in the Agamadeh part of Badagry, JANDOR promised to set up a

Ministry for the physically challenged people in the state and it would be headed by one of them.

He said having hailed from the division, he would work for its development to erase years of neglect by successive administrations.

He urged the artisans and the People Living With Disabilities to vote for PDP candidates at all levels in the state, stressing that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and their candidates had failed Lagosians.

Mr. Barnabas Abiodun Raji, the leader of the People Living with Disabilities, and Comrade Kola Alatise, the chairman of Coalition of Artisans in the Local Government pledged the support of their members for JANDOR and his running mate, Olufunke Akindele, vowing to mobilize their members to vote for him.

