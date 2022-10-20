Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A yet-to-be-identified young lady was said to have jumped into the Osun river around the Gbodofon area of the state capital on Thursday.

It was gathered that the lady was walking on the Gbodofon bridge and after receiving a call, dropped her wallet and jumped into the river.

Passersby who saw her jump into the river quickly alerted the state fire service and the agency’s operatives got to the scene around 4:15 pm.

According to an eye witness, Lamina Kamiludeen, the lady after receiving a call, dropped her phone into her wallet and jumped into the river.

We didn’t know what happened to her, we were just looking at her from a distance receiving a call around 4pm, she dropped her phone in her wallet and jumped into the river after dropping the wallet beside the road.

“One of the people here called fire service and they arrived within 10 minutes or thereabout and all effort to rescue her proved abortive. They couldn’t find her body, maybe due to the water level in the river”.

Another witness, Grace Aworanti, said the lady dropped from a motorcycle heading toward Fakunle before jumping into the river.

“She was receiving call when she dropped from the motorcycle and jumped into the river, the current moved her to the other side. We were seeing her head but no one can jump into the river because of the water level.

“Unfortunately before operatives of the fire service arrived she disappeared and they could not jump in as well”, she added

Effort to get a reaction from state fire service officials proved abortive as the number of the Administrative Officer Ibrahim Adekunle could not be reached.