By Akeem Lasisi

The wedding days were fast approaching. Two upcoming weddings, and she was going to attend both. She would honour the young lovers who were going to say ‘I DO’ and earnestly launch their own family lines.

A lover of young people and supporter of beautiful dreams as well as successes of fellow mortals, she had already got ready the beautiful dresses she would wear to the programmes. She particularly loved such fabrics to be beautifully cut without making it lousy, and she would not mind if they reflected her cherished Ughelli/Niger Delta identity. After all, culture is life, culture is everything and she was passionate about it just as she loved touring Nigeria and knowing more about other cultures. More importantly, she so much anticipated the weddings that she spoke about them in some of the phone calls she gleefully made as the days approached.

But some cunning phenomenon was lurking in the corner scheming to unleash a shock. And the drama was not going to be too funny as the hitherto lively matriarch suddenly became ill and had to be taken to hospital. Well, because death is a cunning dramatist, if not a trickster; because death is a trekkable distance that never ends, it was right at the hospital that, hours later, she breathed her last and joined her Lord.

This is the story of the last moments of Lady Edith Mary Iwhewhe, an iconic teacher, super mum, devout Christian and a great Nigerian who departed the earth on August 10, 2022. With her passage, the world lost a humble gem – a rare one for that matter. The country lost one of those silent achievers, as she dedicated her life to nurturing the young, academically, morally, socially and spiritually. Here was an impactful educator who produced a good number of professionals now doing greatly in various fields.

Of course, some stakeholders have observed that many people who attend colleges of education exude a kind of maturity that others who did not pass through such do not readily command. While this may not have been subjected to any empirical test, the fact is that Lady Iwhewhe had the opportunity to experience the peculiar grooming that teacher training institutions guarantee. The painstakingly educated woman attended the African Church Primary School, Dawudu in Warri, from 1949-1958. After completing her primary education, she stayed with her maternal grandmother at Ovwian, a town in the Udu Clan, Delta State, from 1958-1961. In 1962, her uncle took her into his home to further her education. She got into St. Theresa’s Teachers’ Training College, Ughelli, after her secondary education from 1964 to 1968, where she earned the National Certificate of Education. She later crowned this up with a degree at the University of Ibadan.

As a mother, Lady Edith Iwhewhe was a quintessential home maker. She was a pillar of support to her husband, the late Mathew Diyeri Iwhewhe, who had, however, passed on at a younger age. While the union lasted, she guaranteed him the kind of peace of mind that every forward-looking spouse needs to stay focused on the goal of their life. She was on the same page with him on how they should raise their beautiful damsels – six of them, for theirs is a house of queens and princesses. Yet, destiny had a larger responsibility in store for her. The love of her life, whom she met through a close senior school friend (Theresa Iwhewhe), who was a younger sister to her husband, would not always be there with her. Indeed, he would depart far earlier than she must have envisaged as, some 21 years into the marriage. They got married in 1969 and he died in 1990.

MDI passed away following a sickness, reluctantly signing off right in the middle of the marital journey. That was after they had had the six wonderful children, who were, understandably, still young at the time. This was thus how the huge burden of having to raise the beautiful fruits educationally and in all other aspects of life squarely fell on Lady Iwhele’s tender shoulders. Especially in the Nigerian context where the economy has almost always been biting, and where official social supports are practically non-existing, one can only imagine how much challenge the passage of the hubby would heap on her. She had to play the woman and man in the boat of continuity, in a river filled with a horde of unpredictable creatures.

Yet, if you are looking for the story of a heroic widow, all you need to read is the book of Lady Iwhewhe’s life. For, in spite of all odds, she tendered and raised her children and guided them to their destined realms. Academically they never lagged behind, morally, socially and spiritually they are shinning examples. Among the leading lights is Mrs Elohor Aiboni, the first female Managing Director of Shell Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO). The fact is that Lady Iwhele was a point of reference among friends, the larger family and others who encountered her and followed her story. Like a brilliant moon that emerged through a sturdily clouded sky, the Iwhewhe damsels are variously kissing limelight and fulfilment, all through their sweet mother’s dedication and unwavering investment in their upbringing, and the grace of God she never took for granted.

Well, Lady Edith Iwhewhe savoured the victory and reaped the fruits of committed motherhood before departing. She, however, always recognised the goodness of the Lord in her life, giving Him all the glory for the breakthrough. Indeed, if there was any phenomenon that ultimately crowned the journey of her eventful life and helped her triumph in every area, it was godliness. A strong member of the Catholic church, leader of thought and soul winner, she remained intimate with the Lord till she passed on. This was bound to make the difference for someone who valued the doctrine of ‘work and pray’, who believed in continual learning and was not averse to teamwork whether in schools she taught, in the community or church. She demonstrated that she had no one other than God and she taught her girls the same. She held on to her faith in the Catholic Church and was strongly attached to OUR LADY, she devoutly said her daily devotion to Our Lady and joined societies dedicated to Our Lady (Five Sisters, Block Rosary).

Lady E, as she was fondly called, also joined other Pious societies in the church (Sacred Heart, St Jude, Infant Jesus of Prague, Divine Mercy, Purgatorial Society). She was active in the Catholic Wmen Organisation (CWO), zonal wards in the church, and was a Silent Preacher (training of seminarians to become priests).

To, however, buttress how rich Lady Iwhewhe’s sojourn on earth was, one should recall how she also stood to be counted among those who loved and promoted the Nigerian nationhood, its culture, tradition and good neighbourliness. Apart from the fact that she, with her husband, lived in Lagos and shared the best of the city’s life in the early part of their marriage when he worked at UAC, the Ughelli gem spent the latter part of her beautiful life in Port Harcourt, where she relocated with her family when her husband got transferred to the East. While also usually found adorning Niger Delta dresses – and those of other Nigerian cultures as occasions might demand – Lady Iwhewhe was an indefatigable tourist, touring different parts of the country, in the course of which she also introduced her children to the beauty of many Nigerian cultures.

Her loving daughter, Elohor, has this to say about her mum concerning her passion for travelling and the last moments earlier referred to: “Mummy was simply graceful and an epitome of humility. She mentored and loved all around her. She had so many adopted sons and daughters as she opened her home and heart to all.

“She loved travelling and wouldn’t miss any opportunity to learn about different cultures. Settling in Port Harcourt made it easy for her to learn about the Eastern Culture – she grew to know 60% of the states and villages including their culture and food. Mummy did not leave her girls out of her travel adventure as she would visit them regularly and kept abreast of news in their locations.

“During her last trip, she was not in any hurry to leave – I guess that was her way of leaving her girls with fond memories of her for years to come. She prayed for a Happy and Peaceful exit in life and God granted her that. A lot of people have asked – was she sick? How did it happen? Mum started 9th of August full of life, she was planning to attend two weddings that weekend and spent the day planning for them and in-between made several calls to loved ones – little did they know it was her way of saying ‘Goodbye’. She had her evening stroll with one of her grandsons and there after ate her dinner with much enthusiasm. “Mummy retired to her room where she listened to Mass and finished her Thank you Jesus Rosary afterwards, then laid down in bed at about 11pm.

“She got up shortly afterwards with a cough, asking for water and we noticed she had difficulty in her breathing and rushed her to the hospital. The medical team was so sure that mummy would pull out of this as she still had pulse upon our arrival at the hospital. Sadly, our thoughts were not her Maker`s thoughts as He called her home at 12.40am 10th of August. She is survived by Children, Grandchildren, Brother, Sisters & In-laws

“The Song of LADY EDITH MARY IWHEWHE has ended but the melody will always linger on in our hearts.”

As Lady Iwhewhe departs this world, therefore, there is no doubt that Nigeria has lost an elder stateswoman, a noiseless nationalist, a nation builder, a great mother and a fruit-full missionary in every sense. She came, she saw, she conquered, as the saying goes. Her own victory was, however, more rounded than many others’. For one, Lady Iwhewhe bequeathed to the world lovely children who have also started contributing their quotas to the advancement of the country and mankind in general. Yet, being a teacher, she nurtured many other children – her former students in whom she imparted sound and versatile education. For a woman who, thus, gallantly passed the test of motherhood, family, her chosen noble profession, nationhood and the church, honey-sweet will forever remain the quality of her memory.

Rest well, iconic Lady Edith Iwhewhe!