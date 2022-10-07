Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigerians have been warned against involvement in all forms of electoral fraud, including vote-buying.

To this end, Nigerians have been cautioned against selling their future for a loaf of bread or bag of salt.

This caution was issued by Dr. Moses Paul, the Assistant National Youth Leader and Convener of World Teacher’s Day.

In a statement he signed, Paul urged teachers and Nigerians to discourage every involvement in violent acts before, during, and after the 2023 elections.

He also urged Nigerians to vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi because he is better for Nigerians.

The statement reads partly: “Vote buying has become a disturbing feature in Nigeria’s democratic process. Buying and selling of votes has heightened the monetization of the electoral process whereby the highest bidder gets the most votes.

“Vote-buying corrupts the electoral process and throws up the wrong candidates at the expense of good politicians. When wrong candidates emerge as winners, the country suffers. It is a criminal offence that affects the sanctity and credibility of the electoral process.

“Say NO to vote buying in 2023 general elections

“Discourage every involvement in violent acts before, during, and after elections.

“As an electorate, do not expect democracy dividends from leaders who emerged through corrupt practices. These leaders have to recover their investment first before fulfilling their campaign promises. Do not be influenced this election season. A credible government will not entice you to sell your future for a loaf of bread or bag of salt. Learn about political candidates, know the political parties, understand electoral regulations set by the umpire, INEC, exercise your rights.

“Our responsibility as citizens to vote is mandatory but we should not go into the voting polls uninformed. Prior to the election in 2023, take some time to learn about the candidates in upcoming local, state, and federal elections. Ensure your preferred candidates are aligned with your ideals, will serve their constituents, and make decisions for the betterment of the community instead of their pockets.

“Don’t sacrifice the future on the altar of stomach infrastructure. If you have lost hope in the electioneering process, no matter the level of your dissatisfaction, it is advisable to get involved and take responsibility for shaping your future.

“Our aim… is not to persuade those in power; it is to replace them.

“It is time to build a new system to replace the old one. A cornerstone of democratic societies is the power to make change when necessary. In principle, if things are going well, citizens have the power to maintain the status quo. But if things don’t work out, it’s up to the people to throw out the old and bring in the new.

“In conclusion, voting is a rewarding way to take advantage of your rights, which many people fought and died to protect. Your vote matters; the ability to participate in this historical and valued election is the hallmark of your civic responsibility. Peter Obi is an excellent choice for a better Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, Ireti Heeba Kingibe, the senatorial candidate for Labour Party in FCT promised to put her basic salary into a funds that empowers education, health and other sectors

She also assured that under her leadership, she would make the FCT a home for all while pushing for inclusion for the original inhabitants and as well ensure the value of our public schools are restored to the glory says and ensure equity, justice and fairness especially with education in the FCT.

