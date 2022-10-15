John Alechenu, Abuja

After a long drawn battle among coalition partners who came together to provide Peter Obi, the much needed platform to actualize his political aspirations, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, received temporary relief from the infighting when the list of a 1, 234 member strong National Campaign Council was released on Wednesday.

The unveiling of the much awaited LP Presidential Campaign Council was not without the usual political theatrics.

Political pundits described the list as “a take over” of the party structure by long time political associates of the presidential candidate most of whom are prominent figures in the Obidient Movement.

Two former Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidates, Oseleka Onaze and valentine Ozigbo, who were at one time of the other supported by Obi to aspire to be governor of the state he served as governor for two terms, emerged as General Manager and Head, Fund Mobilization respectively.

The candidate’s long time friend from his days in the PDP, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who was earlier appointed DIrector General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, retained his position as DG when the list of members of the NCC was released. There has been whimpers of dissent among other coalition partners such as: the Prof. Pat Utomi-led National Consultative Front, the Third Force Movement among others demanding for inclusion.

Barely 24 hours after the list was unveiled, Leaders and Allies of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, the umbrella body of the 3rd Force Movement in Nigeria, including key Support Groups and the 40Million Ballots Movement not only rejected it but threatened to review their membership of the coalition if it was not revisited.

Specifically, Communications Executive, NCFront, Ms Bilikis Bello, said, “NCFront Leadership, Stakeholders and Allies demand for a complete overhauling of the demoralizing and demobilizing PCC list before next week, as the list in some cases include the names of some known active members of PDP and APC and opportunistic elements, who are used to reaping from where they have not sown”.

Speaking in a similar vein, Convener, 40Million Ballots Movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said, “Leadership and Stakeholders of the 3rd Force Movement however warn that failure to review and correct the PCC List by this weekend will be followed by a major leadership and stakeholders meeting of all aggrieved Allies of the 3rd Force Movement to review the movement’s continued alliance in Labour Party, which may lead into fresh negotiations with other like-minded political parties and allies, who will be appreciative and accommodating of its rescue agenda with full respect for the teeming members and leadership of the 3rd Force Movement”.

There have also been complains of erroneous inclusion of certain names. In order to douse tension, party leaders and those of the campaign council in separate statements admitted that there were errors and that efforts were being made to correct them.

Specifically, National Chairman of the LP, Comrade Julious Abure, convened a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee on Thursday where he announced that the concerns raised were discussed and remedial action agreed upon. He appealed for calm.

Confirming the development, the Chief Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko told Saturday Vanguard, “The Campaign Council in synergy with the Labour Party have noted all the issues raised on Obi-Datti Campaign Council list released on the 12th October, 2022. We assure you we will do the needful and an updated list will be released soon.”

As the party grapples with the challenge of managing so far the biggest campaign council in terms of the number of members, a comprehensive schedule of activities and plan of action is likely to be made public in the coming week.