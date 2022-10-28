Labour Party (LP) on Friday inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council and appealed to supporters to assist with funds.

National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure at the Inauguration ceremony in Abuja, congratulated the members and tasked them on hardwork to guarantee victory for the party in 2023 .

Abure said that it was not an easy task to arrive at the PCC list because the search was based on character, capability and pedigree which the Obi-Datti movement represented.

He said the party did background checks on the PCC members and found them worthy and therefore, called on all the PCC members to bring their experiences and expatriates to bear and engage in grassroots work to deliver victory for the party .

“The task is not an easy one because we are competing against parties that have the resources and common patrimony and ready to deploy it in the election.

“Presidential election is very expensive, it is very costly ,our slogan is that we don’t give shishi but this time around, we have to look for money.

“The Presidential candidate cannot fund the campaigns alone, he does not have the money, the greatest challenge that we are likely to have in this campaign is with funding .

“Our Presidential Candidate was a governor in Anambra, he is the only governor known not to have embezzled money, he kept N75 billion in the account of Anambra State and he is the only governor not on pension.

“The point I am making is that he cannot fund the presidential campaigns alone, therefore, all of us in this council have the responsibility to join hands with the party to see how we can raise funds for this campaign.”

According Abure, Nigerians have realised that they need to take back the country; the massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times show the people are ready and determined to take back their country by voting for character, pedigree, competence and capability.

Abure said of all the PCC across political parties, that of LP stood out; Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the best in all ramifications and urged Nigerians to continue to support them.

Retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, the PCC Chairman, commended the party for finding them worthy to lead the campaign and promised to deliver .

Zarewa, therfore, urged the PCC members to work in synergy as well as leaverage on the supports of youths and women who love the Obi-Datti movement to deliver victory to the party .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that LP had earlier released 1,453 presidential campaign council list

Director-General of the Council remained Dr Doyin Okupe while Zarewa would serve as the chairman.

Some of the members include Mr Oseloka Obaze, who will serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council are Mr Yunusa Tanko, who will serve as spokesperson, while Mr Clement Ojukwu, will serve as the Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe will serve as Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.

