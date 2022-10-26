…presents adjusted council list

John Alechenu, Abuja



The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julious Abure, has announced that the reviewed Presidential Campaign Council list with an increased number of members will be inaugurated on Friday.

Abure said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “It is not possible to accommodate every interest, we would like to appeal to all those who have been working for the party but have not been accommodated, to please continue to support the party and ensure that our candidates at all levels are elected.

“Our campaign council will be inaugurated on Friday, for our campaigns to start on Saturday.

“We tried as much as possible to accommodate all interests after complaints about errors made in the first list but it is not possible to include every interest.”

In response to a question on the number of members of the panel he said the number has obviously increased from the 1,234 to 1,453 as a result of the fresh additions.

Abure further said, “The list of the campaign council and the committees will be available on our website.

“The problems we have had as a country over the years has been a problem of leadership, if we are able to resolve this, most of our problems would be taken care of.

“If we are able to resolve the leadership problem . We need a leader who is proactive, a leadership that is purposeful, a leadership that is forward looking.

“The Labour Party is the party for Nigerians, the party is being funded by Nigerians who are eager to usher in a leadership that will lead Nigeria to where it should be.”

RELATED NEWS