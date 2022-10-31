Daniel Bwala

Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has described the 2023 elections as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bwala, in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, stated that the Labour Party (LP) has more promise than the APC.

He said, “The Labour Party has more promise than APC in this election. It is a referendum.”

Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also accused the ruling party of being disorganised, alleging that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has ostracised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, among others who contested the ticket with him at the party’s primary mid-2022.

“The PDP is the opposition party. In 2019, you saw how they came close. The point is when you add all their aspirants together with President Buhari, and yet they only were able to escape with two point something million votes, you can imagine now that they are fragmented.

“The candidate of the party (APC) is on a vendetta mission against those who ran against him in the primary. Where is Osinbajo today? Ostracised as if he’s an outcast. The referendum on APC is not on a standard set by others. It’s their own standard,” he noted.

Recall that Bwala, resigned his membership of the APC in July over the choice Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party, to join the PDP before he was appointed as Atiku’s campaign spokesman.

Meanwhile, Obi has, among others, pledged to tackle poverty, address the ravaging floods across the country, ensured sufficient food production, and reduce insecurity.

Obi, who ran as a running mate to the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, had similarly dumped the PDP earlier in 2022.

He subsequently emerged the LP presidential candidate whilst Atiku emerged as PDP candidate for the 2023 elections.

