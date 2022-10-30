—As OTUWA decries poor domestication In Nigeria, other African countries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

LABOUR leaders in Africa under the aegis of the Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa, OTUWA, have decried the poor coverage of the Social Protection Policy in the continent and advocated for 40 per cent coverage.

This is as the OTUWA General Secretary, Comrade John Odah has frowned at the alleged poor domestication of social protection policy in Nigeria and the entire West African countries.

Comrade Odah said in terms of social protection coverage,

Africa covers only 17 per cent of its population, making the continent the least in terms of capacity to absorb social-economic shocks and other vulnerabilities globally.

He noted with dismay that coverage in West Africa is paltry 13 per cent

He said of the 450 million people within the West African sub-region, about 40 percent of the population should boast of adequate social protection system, especially to enable the most vulnerable population escape poverty barriers that was heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic that greeted the world recently.

Comrade Odah made these submissions on the sidelines of the subregional workshop on “Funding Social Protection in the ECOWAS Subregion”, currently taking place in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists, the OTUWA General Secretary said in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs stakeholders within the International Labour Organisation and subregional governments have come to a pact to at least shore up the indices on social protection to 40% between 2025 and 2030.

According to him, “At the last meeting of the African region directorate of the International Labour Organization, African governments, social partners; that is workers and employers did agree that we needed to work together to be able to push social protection coverage to a minimum of 40% between 2025 and 2030 to be able to show anything meaningful about the UN SDG.

“That is what we are hoping that we will be able to work with social partners and government to push up the funding on social protection from a miserable 1.2% of GDP to a minimum of 10%.

“There are nine branches of social protection: the old age pension, maternity protection, unemployment benefits and others.

“We have a young population in Nigeria and Africa at large and one of the negative characteristics is that we’re not providing jobs for them. Why Europe is relatively steady, why the developed countries are relatively stable is because they provide unemployment benefits.

“In Nigeria and other countries in the West Africa, we ought to be thinking about providing unemployment benefits, so that individuals even if they are not immediately engaged, can have a means of livelihoods to sustain them. This is what this whole thing about social protection is trying to achieve.

“Therefore the call is for governments to ensure that of the 450 million people in the West African subregion, at least 40% of this population should have social protection of one type or the other.”

In his keynote address, President of OTUWA, Comrade Mademba Sock said; “Our subregion lag behind other regions in the continent and the rest of the world in Social Security and Social Protection coverage for its people.”

He said, “This workshop is therefore framed to address how as trade unions in our respective countries, we can join the advocacy for increased funding of Social Protection at our various national levels.

“Other aims of the workshop includes interrogating perspectives for funding extended social protection to the citizens of West Africa. To campaign for raising public funding and expenditure on social protection to 10% of national GDP in each country of ECOWAS”.

He further stated that the forum is also aimed at developing advocacy and campaign strategy for extending aggregated social protection coverage to at least 40% of the population of West Africa by 2030.

Also in her remarks, Danish Trade Union Development Agency (DTDA), International Adviser and Head of SRO-West Africa, Mrs Liliane Napoe, said if member countries are to increase capacity towards boosting universal social protection for informal and rural workers and their families.

She said there must be concerted efforts at facilitating International cooperation and resources mobilization, including adopting the South-South cooperation, as included in the informal economy improvement programme and the social protection for informal and rural workers (SPIREWORK) decided upon at the AU Assembly of Head of States and Governments in 2012 and reiterated in the Quagadougou Declaration.

According to her, “DTDA has made social dialogue and social protection one of its priorities and has been working for years with various partners at the national, sub-regional and regional levels. We hope that our commitment at your side will continue and hopefully contribute to the expansion of social protection in line with the Africa we want in 2063 agenda.

“We at DTDA, together with our various partners, have understood that the extension of social protection also requires the formalisation of the informal economy in accordance with ILO recommendation 204. In line with this oriented conviction, DTDA has been committed for years to fund and work with its partners to work for the formalisation of the informal economy in different countries both on the African continent through its sub-regional offices and in West Africa through the Lomé office.

“A recent study has been funded and carried out in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Benin on social protection and this clearly shows our commitment to the issue.”

Also speaking, the ILO Country Director in Abuja, Ms Vanessa Phala, said; “Social Protection coverage gap in Africa are associated with significant under-investment in social protection (excluding health) and 2 percent on public health expenditure when compared to the global average of 12.9 and 5.8 percent, respectively.

“We all must act fast to close this huge coverage gap. We are the hood of over 80 percent of African to being covered by social protection. Filling these financing gaps in the region requires efforts to expand fiscal space, both by mobilising domestic resources through progressive taxation and increasing social security contribution, with solidarity as a key underlying principle,”She emphasised.

